Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Out with hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:42pm

Lowry (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

After missing Monday's game against the Suns, Lowry will take a seat due to right hip soreness once again. The veteran guard should be deemed day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt with the Pelicans. In Lowry's absence, fantasy managers can expect the 76ers to give Tyrese Maxey all the minutes he can handle, and Reggie Jackson should handle the backup point guard role against the Wizards.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now