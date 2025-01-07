Kyle Lowry Injury: Out with hip soreness

Lowry (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

After missing Monday's game against the Suns, Lowry will take a seat due to right hip soreness once again. The veteran guard should be deemed day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt with the Pelicans. In Lowry's absence, fantasy managers can expect the 76ers to give Tyrese Maxey all the minutes he can handle, and Reggie Jackson should handle the backup point guard role against the Wizards.