Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Lowry (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Lowry is listed as questionable, along with Eric Gordon (knee) and Quentin Grimes (trade pending). Andre Drummond (toe) and Paul George (finger) are doubtful, while Joel Embiid (knee/rest) has already been ruled out.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now