Kyle Lowry Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Lowry (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Lowry is listed as questionable, along with Eric Gordon (knee) and Quentin Grimes (trade pending). Andre Drummond (toe) and Paul George (finger) are doubtful, while Joel Embiid (knee/rest) has already been ruled out.