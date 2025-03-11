Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:55pm

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Lowry will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to a right hip injury. The veteran combo guard's next chance to feature will come Friday against the Pacers. On a more positive note, head coach Nick Nurse relayed Sunday that Lowry is feeling better and could be nearing a return to game action, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com.

