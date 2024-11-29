Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a right hip strain. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Jared McCain should continue starting with Ricky Council and Reggie Jackson likely seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench. Lowry's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Hornets.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now