Kyle Lowry Injury: Remains out Friday

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a right hip strain. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Jared McCain should continue starting with Ricky Council and Reggie Jackson likely seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench. Lowry's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Hornets.