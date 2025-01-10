Kyle Lowry Injury: Return timetable unclear

Coach Nick Nurse said Friday that there's no timeline for Lowry's (hip) return but he will likely be out longer than day-to-day, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Lowry has already been ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Pelicans due to right hip soreness, marking his third straight absence. While Lowry is starting more aggressive treatment, the veteran point guard will likely be sidelined for at least a few more games. Until he is able to return to action, Kelly Oubre and Eric Gordon should continue to receive increased playing time.