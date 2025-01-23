Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 2:02pm

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Lowry will miss his 10th straight game for the 76ers as he deals with a right hip sprain. The veteran guard has been in and out of the lineup all season long for Philadelphia, playing only 25 games during the 2024-25 campaign thus far and making little impact when healthy and on the floor, averaging a career-low 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

