Kyle Lowry Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Lowry will miss a seventh straight game for the 76ers as he deals with a right hip issue. The veteran guard has been battling all season while averaging career-low numbers in points (4.0), rebounds (2.0) and assists (2.8). The next opportunity for the 38-year-old to get back on the floor for Philadelphia will be Monday against the Trail Blazers.