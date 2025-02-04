Kyle Lowry Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Lowry has been back in the lineup for the 76ers for the last five games, but he will miss Tuesday's matchup against Dallas. However, the veteran guard hasn't made much of an impact while on the floor for the 76ers this season, meaning he hasn't been a factor from a fantasy perspective.
