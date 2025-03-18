Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Still out against Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:57pm

Lowry (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Wednesday will mark a 17th absence in a row for the veteran floor general, who can be tentatively considered doubtful ahead of Friday's clash with the Spurs. With Tyrese Maxey (back/finger) also sidelined against Oklahoma City, Jared Butler and Jalen Hood-Schifino should remain on streaming radars in fantasy leagues.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now