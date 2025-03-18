Kyle Lowry Injury: Still out against Oklahoma City
Lowry (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Wednesday will mark a 17th absence in a row for the veteran floor general, who can be tentatively considered doubtful ahead of Friday's clash with the Spurs. With Tyrese Maxey (back/finger) also sidelined against Oklahoma City, Jared Butler and Jalen Hood-Schifino should remain on streaming radars in fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now