Kyle Lowry Injury: Won't play Monday

Lowry (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Suns, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry will sit out due to a hip injury Monday, and his next chance to return to action comes Wednesday against the Wizards. In the veteran guard's absence, fantasy managers can expect the 76ers to lean on Tyrese Maxey in the first unit, while Reggie Jackson figures to handle the backup point guard role against the Suns.