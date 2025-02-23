Kyle Lowry Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Chicago

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry's absence will extend to five straight games due to a right hip injury. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Sunday that Lowry's hip issues is mainly pain tolerance, and there's hope among the 76ers that the veteran point guard will return soon, per Aaronson. Lowry's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Knicks.