Lowry (hip) is part of the 76ers' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Lowry will return from a one-game absence due to hip soreness and will fill in for Kelly Oubre (hand) alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. In 10 starts this season, Lowry has averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.2 minutes.