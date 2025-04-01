Kyle Lowry News: Coming off bench in return
Lowry (hip) is available but not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous 23 contests due to a right hip injury. However, the veteran guard will operate on a minutes restriction and play in short stints.
