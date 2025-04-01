Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Coming off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lowry (hip) is available but not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous 23 contests due to a right hip injury. However, the veteran guard will operate on a minutes restriction and play in short stints.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now