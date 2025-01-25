Kyle Lowry News: Good to go against Chicago
Lowry (hip) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Lowry has missed Philadelphia's previous 10 contests due to a right hip injury but appears set to return to action Saturday. While the veteran guard's return should result in decreased playing time for Eric Gordon, it wouldn't be surprising for Lowry to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now