Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Good to go against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Lowry (hip) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.

Lowry has missed Philadelphia's previous 10 contests due to a right hip injury but appears set to return to action Saturday. While the veteran guard's return should result in decreased playing time for Eric Gordon, it wouldn't be surprising for Lowry to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
