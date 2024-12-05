Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry News: Good to go Friday

RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 2:23pm

Lowry (hip) has been removed from the injury report for Friday's game against Orlando.

After a recent five-game absence due to a right hip injury, Lowry returned to action Tuesday and played 13 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Hornets. He then sat out Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Orlando, though his absence was strictly for maintenance purposes in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Lowry will be available for the rematch with Orlando but may not see a dramatic uptick in playing time.

