Kyle Lowry News: Good to go Monday

Lowry (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lowry will return to action following a two-game absence due to right hip injury management. The veteran guard has made only one appearance since the All-Star break, posting zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes during last Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.