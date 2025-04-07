Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 4:18pm

Lowry (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lowry will return to action following a two-game absence due to right hip injury management. The veteran guard has made only one appearance since the All-Star break, posting zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes during last Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

