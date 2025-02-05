Kyle Lowry News: Good to go Wednesday

Lowry (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Lowry missed Tuesday's game against Dallas with a hip injury, but he'll be available Wednesday to handle his usual role off Philadelphia's bench as the top backup point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. Across his last five games, Lowry has averaged 4.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.3 minutes.