Kyle Lowry News: Handles light role in return

Lowry (hip) played 13 minutes and finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Hornets.

Lowry made his return to action after missing the 76ers' previous five games with a right hip strain. The 38-year-old had started in each of his prior five appearances before suffering the injury, but he looks poised to handle a regular bench role moving forward with Tyrese Maxey back healthy again after missing six games in November with a hamstring strain. With rookie Jared McCain having emerged as the 76ers' lead guard off the bench, Lowry may be hard pressed to earn much more than 15-to-20 minutes per game even once he's further removed from the hip injury.