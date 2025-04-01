Kyle Lowry News: Held scoreless in return

Lowry (hip) supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Knicks.

Lowry came off the bench and had his minutes managed after missing 23 straight games due to a hip issue. Though Lowry looks to be healthy again, the 76ers are still likely to hold him out for rest purposes for at least some of their remaining six contests.