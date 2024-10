Lowry will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After a disappointing performance against the Bucks, coach Nick Nurse has removed Eric Gordon and KJ Martin from the starting lineup and replaced them with Lowry and Caleb Martin. Lowry posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to Milwaukee.