Kyle Lowry News: Not on injury report

Lowry (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Lowry was a late scratch Friday against the Pacers due to back spasms, but the veteran should return to action Monday. With Jared McCain (knee) out for the season, Lowry's role could increase again. He averaged 24.2 minutes per game across the first 13 games this season but hasn't played more than 13 minutes in a game since Nov. 18.