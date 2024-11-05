Kyle Lowry News: Plays well off bench
Lowry finished Monday's 118-116 loss to the Suns with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.
Lowry moved to a reserve role Monday with Paul George (knee) making his 2024-25 regular-season debut. However, the veteran point guard was still able to make a solid impact, and that may continue to be the case while Joel Embiid (knee) and his massive usage rate are on the shelf.
