Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 10:20am

Lowry finished Monday's 118-116 loss to the Suns with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Lowry moved to a reserve role Monday with Paul George (knee) making his 2024-25 regular-season debut. However, the veteran point guard was still able to make a solid impact, and that may continue to be the case while Joel Embiid (knee) and his massive usage rate are on the shelf.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now