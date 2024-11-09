Kyle Lowry News: Quiet in Friday's start

Lowry closed with five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Lakers.

With Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) sidelined, Lowry made his fifth start of the season and saw a season-high in minutes. The increased workload didn't lead to increased production, however. The 38-year-old point guard is no longer the scoring threat he was in his Raptors heyday, but Lowry's assists, threes and steals might provide some deep-league fantasy value while he's in an elevated role.