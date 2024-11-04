Kyle Lowry News: Reverts to bench Monday

Lowry is not in the 76ers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lowry has been in the starting lineup in each of the last four games, but he will revert to a reserve role Monday as Paul George (knee) makes his 2024-25 regular-season debut. Through the first five games of the campaign, Lowry is averaging 9.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 22.2 minutes per game.