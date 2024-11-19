Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Scoreless in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Lowry ended Monday's 106-89 loss to the Heat with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

This was Lowry's second scoreless dud in his last four outings, all of which have been losses for the 76ers. He's looked a step slow in recent games, and he's been unable to take advantage of his opportunities with Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) on the shelf.

