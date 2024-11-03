Kyle Lowry News: Scores in double figures

Lowry produced 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lowry was one of three Philly starters to finish in double figures, and he did so by attempting only four shots from the field. This has been the norm so far this year for the veteran guard, who's averaging 4.6 field-goal attempts over five appearances. Lowry is unlikely to light up the scoreboard for fantasy managers this year, but he's made the most of his chances, averaging 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 22.2 minutes.