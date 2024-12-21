Kyle Lowry News: Struggles again in win

Lowry finished with one rebound, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets.

Lowry continues his downward slide, failing to score for the sixth time this season. Now aged 38, it is clear Lowry can no longer be viewed as a consistent contributor. In 18 games, he is averaging just 4.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes per game.