Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry News: Struggles again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Lowry finished with one rebound, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets.

Lowry continues his downward slide, failing to score for the sixth time this season. Now aged 38, it is clear Lowry can no longer be viewed as a consistent contributor. In 18 games, he is averaging just 4.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes per game.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
