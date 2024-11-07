Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry News: To fill in at point guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Lowry is expected to start at point guard while Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) recovers from injury, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry was the likely candidate to enter the starting lineup in Maxey's place, but it's still nice to hear confirmation from head coach Nick Nurse. Lowry has already made four starts this season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 21.8 minutes. Nurse also noted that Reggie Jackson would work as the backup to Lowry, while Jeff Dowtin could also factor into the rotation in the backcourt.

