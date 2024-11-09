Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Mangas headshot

Kyle Mangas News: Collects four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Mangas had 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-83 loss to the G League Cleveland Charge.

Mangas turned in a woeful performance on the offensive end, as he converted on only 31.3 percent of his attempts from the field. However, his volume led to a double-digit scoring day. Mangas' most impressive effort came on the defensive end, leading his team with four steals.

Kyle Mangas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
