Kyle Mangas News: Collects four steals
Mangas had 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-83 loss to the G League Cleveland Charge.
Mangas turned in a woeful performance on the offensive end, as he converted on only 31.3 percent of his attempts from the field. However, his volume led to a double-digit scoring day. Mangas' most impressive effort came on the defensive end, leading his team with four steals.
Kyle Mangas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now