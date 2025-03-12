Kyle Mangas News: Converts five triples in win

Mangas racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal during 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Mangas notched a season-high tally of five three-pointers during his second game for the Austin Spurs after moving from the Indiana Mad Ants. The guard also scored his most points in eight matches played since Feb. 3, which could help his chances of staying in the starting lineup in upcoming contests.