Kyle Mangas News: Double-doubles in loss

Mangas recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Gold

Despite posting a team-high 12 assists, Indiana came up just short against Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Mangas is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.4 minutes across eight appearances.