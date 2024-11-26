Kyle Mangas News: Double-doubles in loss
Mangas recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Gold
Despite posting a team-high 12 assists, Indiana came up just short against Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Mangas is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.4 minutes across eight appearances.
Kyle Mangas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now