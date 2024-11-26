Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Mangas News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Mangas recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Gold

Despite posting a team-high 12 assists, Indiana came up just short against Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Mangas is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.4 minutes across eight appearances.

