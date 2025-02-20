Kyle Mangas News: Drills four treys in return

Mangas (ankle) totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Mangas missed a few matchups while on the mend from an ankle injury but looked sharp in the loss after getting healthy over the break. He did all of his damage from beyond the arc, and he's now buried four triples in back-to-back appearances.