Kyle Mangas headshot

Kyle Mangas News: Ends G League season on high note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 9:28pm

Mangas tallied 29 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes Saturday during the G League Austin Spurs' 129-107 win over the Texas Legends.

Mangas caught fire from beyond the arc in his final appearance of the regular season, scoring 21 of his 29 points from downtown. He also showcased his quick hands, accounting for three of his club's 11 steals. Mangas played in 10 regular-season matchups for Austin, averaging 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.1 minutes.

Kyle Mangas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
