Kyle Mangas News: Impactful despite defeat

Mangas generated 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 106-101 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Mangas had another efficient outing as he scored 26 points and made at least five of his three-point attempts for the second consecutive time. He also improved on his previous production in rebounds, assists and steals. The guard has retained high playing time throughout the season and should continue to play a significant role in Austin's rotation going forward.