Kyle Mangas News: Leads offense Wednesday

Mangas registered 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 99-93 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Mangas shot a strong 71.4 percent from beyond the arc, although he wasn't heavily involved in other tasks during the victory. The guard has had ups and downs lately, producing over 20 points in three of his last five games played. During the regular season, he remains the squad's fifth-best scorer with an average of 16.3 points per game.