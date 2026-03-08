Kyle Mangas News: Leads team in scoring Saturday

Mangas amassed 20 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound during 30 minutes in Saturday's 116-109 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Mangas wasn't too efficient but managed to produce a team-high tally of points while scoring 20 or more for the third time in his last four games played. He's now averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest over the 2025-26 G League campaign.