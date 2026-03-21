Kyle Mangas News: Nears double-double in victory

Mangas totaled 28 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-107 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Mangas wasn't too efficient, but his long-range shooting effort was enough for him to end up as the top scorer in the game. He also came close to his second double-double of the season by tallying his most rebounds since Feb. 10. He has been a regular starter, with most of his value coming from his average of 16.9 points per contest.