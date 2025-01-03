Kyle Mangas News: Posts efficient line in G League

Mangas finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and four steals over 46 minutes Wednesday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 117-114 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Mangas looked sharp as a scorer and made his mark in a few key categories before all was said and done. He was also impressive on the defensive end, accounting for four of his team's six steals on the evening.