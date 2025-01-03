Kyle Mangas News: Posts efficient line in G League
Mangas finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and four steals over 46 minutes Wednesday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 117-114 loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Mangas looked sharp as a scorer and made his mark in a few key categories before all was said and done. He was also impressive on the defensive end, accounting for four of his team's six steals on the evening.
Kyle Mangas
Free Agent
