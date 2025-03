Mangas produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 110-108 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Mangas led the team in scoring, while Malachi Flynn was right behind him with 21 points. In seven appearances for Austin, Mangas has averaged 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.