Kyle Mangas News: Reaches 30-point threshold

Mangas tallied 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Mangas left it all on the court in this one, leading his squad in both points and minutes. It's clear the Mad Ants are fine with giving the 25-year-old as many opportunities as he can handle, as he's logged 43 minutes in back-to-back appearances.