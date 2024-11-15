Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Mangas headshot

Kyle Mangas News: Reaches 30-point threshold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Mangas tallied 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Mangas left it all on the court in this one, leading his squad in both points and minutes. It's clear the Mad Ants are fine with giving the 25-year-old as many opportunities as he can handle, as he's logged 43 minutes in back-to-back appearances.

Kyle Mangas
 Free Agent
