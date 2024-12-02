Kyle Mangas News: Scores 23 points vs. Windy City

Mangas collected 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-109 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Mangas has shot the ball well from beyond the arc of late, hitting nine of 19 attempts over his last three games. His 23-point performance was enough to lead the Mad Ants in scoring, though he also committed a team-high six turnovers.