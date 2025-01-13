Kyle Mangas News: Scores 25 points in win

Mangas delivered 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's 124-108 win over Long Island.

Mangas was one of the top scorers for the Mad Ants in this matchup, but he filled the stat sheet admirably and manged to record at least one tally in each of the six major fantasy categories. Mangas has been productive this season and is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game so far.