Kyle Rode News: Extends three-pointer streak

Rode tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-111 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Rode has now hit at least one three-pointer in each of his 29 games in 2024-25. Following Sunday's start, Rode is now averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes over 10 contests in the first unit.