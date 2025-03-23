Kyle Rode News: Returns to action
Rode (personal) posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
After missing Thursday's matchup against the Iowa Wolves for personal reasons, Rode returned to action Saturday and handled a healthy role as a starter. Across 30 G League appearances this season, Rode has averaged 11.6 points in 25.9 minutes per game.
