Kyle Rode News: Scores season-high points

Rode played 24 minutes Wednesday during Austin's 121-102 win versus the Wolves and compiled 25 points (8-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists.

Rode had his best game of the campaign despite coming off the bench Wednesday as his 25 points scored not only led the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 25-year-old. He was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 70.0 percent of his three-point tries.