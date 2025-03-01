Kyle Rode News: Season-high 40 minutes Saturday
Rode ended with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
In his first start since Jan. 4, Rode logged his highest scoring output since a Jan. 6 win over the Texas Legends. The 25-year-old has scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances and played a season-high 40 minutes Saturday, although it's unclear if he'll remain part of the starting lineup going forward.
Kyle Rode
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now