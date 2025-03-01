Kyle Rode News: Season-high 40 minutes Saturday

Rode ended with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

In his first start since Jan. 4, Rode logged his highest scoring output since a Jan. 6 win over the Texas Legends. The 25-year-old has scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances and played a season-high 40 minutes Saturday, although it's unclear if he'll remain part of the starting lineup going forward.