Kyle Rode News: Strong start with Austin

Rode posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

In his first G League action with Austin, Rode made quite an impression, especially with his shooting from deep. He's made at least two three-pointers in four straight games, shooting 48.1 percent from deep.