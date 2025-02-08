Kyle Rode News: Struggles from deep in return

Rode (undisclosed) finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After missing time with an undisclosed injury, Rode returned to action Friday for the first time since Jan. 29. He struggled with his shot but still scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 24 and the fourth time since Jan. 6.