Kyle Rose

Kyle Rose News: Active off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Rose logged six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals during 23 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Rose posted season-high marks of assists and steals in an all-around effort versus Sioux Falls. Despite coming off the bench in 11 straight appearances, the guard is averaging 21.5 minutes per game over that period. He'll look to remain a solid option behind the usual starter Davon Reed in upcoming matchups.

Kyle Rose
 Free Agent

