Kyle Rose News: Records double-double in win
Rose posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Rose had his best output of the regular season in terms of both points and assists against Windy City. Additionally, the double-double was his first of the campaign. He has been used only as a bench option throughout the last eight contests, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over that period.
Kyle Rose
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now