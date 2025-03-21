Kyle Rose News: Records double-double in win

Rose posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Rose had his best output of the regular season in terms of both points and assists against Windy City. Additionally, the double-double was his first of the campaign. He has been used only as a bench option throughout the last eight contests, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over that period.